Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel elevator bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bike storage

Spectacular street facing one bedroom at 185 Avenue B! This sun-drenched beauty has a brand new open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave. Spacious living area and bedroom with ample closet space, equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows, recessed lighting and north/west views. The Hub Avenue B is a contemporary rental building located in the heart of the East Village, steps from Tompkins Square Park and surrounded by a host of shops, restaurants and NYCs most vibrant nightlife. This 7 story building was designed to offer residents the most amount of space, light, high ceilings and views. It boasts amenities, such as a laundry room, residents bike storage, 2 elevators, a sunroof and a roof terrace with spectacular open views. The building also features private storage for rent and a smart intercom. Smart intercom is built for modern living that allows tenants to buzz guests or deliveries from their phones from anywhere in the world.

The price displayed is net effective based on a 12-month lease, gross rent is $4200.,Spectacular street facing one bedroom at 185 Avenue B! This sun-drenched beauty has a brand new open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave. Spacious living and bedroom area with ample closet space equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows, recessed lighting and open street views facing north and west. The Hub Avenue B is a luxury rental building located in the heart of the East Village, steps from Tompkins Square Park and surrounded by a host of shops, restaurants and NYCs most vibrant nightlife. This 7 story building was designed to offer residents the most amount of space, light, high ceilings and views. It offers a large amount of amenities, such as a laundry room, residents bike storage, 2 elevators, a sun roof and a roof terrace with spectacular open views. The building features well lit common areas on each floor, that compliments the spacious apartments and creates a good sense of openness and spatial consistency. Please note: We offer 1.5 month concession on a 13- month lease.

Price displayed is net effective based on a 13-month lease, gross rent is $4150.