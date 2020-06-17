All apartments in New York
Find more places like 185 Avenue B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
185 Avenue B
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

185 Avenue B

185 Avenue B · (646) 382-7378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

185 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-J · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Spectacular street facing one bedroom at 185 Avenue B! This sun-drenched beauty has a brand new open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave. Spacious living area and bedroom with ample closet space, equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows, recessed lighting and north/west views. The Hub Avenue B is a contemporary rental building located in the heart of the East Village, steps from Tompkins Square Park and surrounded by a host of shops, restaurants and NYCs most vibrant nightlife. This 7 story building was designed to offer residents the most amount of space, light, high ceilings and views. It boasts amenities, such as a laundry room, residents bike storage, 2 elevators, a sunroof and a roof terrace with spectacular open views. The building also features private storage for rent and a smart intercom. Smart intercom is built for modern living that allows tenants to buzz guests or deliveries from their phones from anywhere in the world.
The price displayed is net effective based on a 12-month lease, gross rent is $4200.,Spectacular street facing one bedroom at 185 Avenue B! This sun-drenched beauty has a brand new open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave. Spacious living and bedroom area with ample closet space equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows, recessed lighting and open street views facing north and west. The Hub Avenue B is a luxury rental building located in the heart of the East Village, steps from Tompkins Square Park and surrounded by a host of shops, restaurants and NYCs most vibrant nightlife. This 7 story building was designed to offer residents the most amount of space, light, high ceilings and views. It offers a large amount of amenities, such as a laundry room, residents bike storage, 2 elevators, a sun roof and a roof terrace with spectacular open views. The building features well lit common areas on each floor, that compliments the spacious apartments and creates a good sense of openness and spatial consistency. Please note: We offer 1.5 month concession on a 13- month lease.
Price displayed is net effective based on a 13-month lease, gross rent is $4150.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Avenue B have any available units?
185 Avenue B has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 185 Avenue B have?
Some of 185 Avenue B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
185 Avenue B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Avenue B pet-friendly?
No, 185 Avenue B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 185 Avenue B offer parking?
No, 185 Avenue B does not offer parking.
Does 185 Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Avenue B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Avenue B have a pool?
No, 185 Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 185 Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 185 Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 Avenue B has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 185 Avenue B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity