All apartments in New York
Find more places like 181 Sullivan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
181 Sullivan Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

181 Sullivan Street

181 Sullivan Street · (212) 444-7820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

181 Sullivan Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$9,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
internet access
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST. 181 Sullivan Street, designed by ADG Architects, residence 4 is a floor-through 2br/2bth. The elevator opens directly into 1,530sqft space featuring a stunningly built-out home office area with ample storage, 10' foot ceilings and sun-dappled Western and Eastern light. The view overlooks the quintessential townhouse row on Sullivan Street and offers treetops and Village charm on both sides. The living room features a gas fireplace and a full gourmet kitchen with walnut cabinetry by Valcucine, stainless steel countertops and backsplash. Appliances include a 36 five-burner cook top and 30 oven by Bosch, Supervip fan hood, Miele dishwasher and a 36 Subzero refrigerator. The bathrooms have Boffi sinks and vanities with Dornbracht fixtures. The lavishly appointed 5-piece, en-suite master bath features radiant heat floors, Zuma soaking tub and glass-encased shower with Dornbracht fixtures and elegant Bisazza tile. The apartment is wired for audio/visual and Internet and features an in unit Washer-dryer. A state-of-the-art virtual doorman assures security and privacy and a video/keyed elevator system can be monitored at all times. Central to best blocks in Soho, Washington Square Park, Noho and West Village. Easy stroll to all major trains, N/R/1/9/A/C/D/E/F

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Sullivan Street have any available units?
181 Sullivan Street has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 181 Sullivan Street have?
Some of 181 Sullivan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Sullivan Street currently offering any rent specials?
181 Sullivan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Sullivan Street pet-friendly?
No, 181 Sullivan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 181 Sullivan Street offer parking?
No, 181 Sullivan Street does not offer parking.
Does 181 Sullivan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 Sullivan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Sullivan Street have a pool?
No, 181 Sullivan Street does not have a pool.
Does 181 Sullivan Street have accessible units?
No, 181 Sullivan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Sullivan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 Sullivan Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 181 Sullivan Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Crystal Green
330 West 39th Street
New York, NY 10018
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity