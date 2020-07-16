Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST. 181 Sullivan Street, designed by ADG Architects, residence 4 is a floor-through 2br/2bth. The elevator opens directly into 1,530sqft space featuring a stunningly built-out home office area with ample storage, 10' foot ceilings and sun-dappled Western and Eastern light. The view overlooks the quintessential townhouse row on Sullivan Street and offers treetops and Village charm on both sides. The living room features a gas fireplace and a full gourmet kitchen with walnut cabinetry by Valcucine, stainless steel countertops and backsplash. Appliances include a 36 five-burner cook top and 30 oven by Bosch, Supervip fan hood, Miele dishwasher and a 36 Subzero refrigerator. The bathrooms have Boffi sinks and vanities with Dornbracht fixtures. The lavishly appointed 5-piece, en-suite master bath features radiant heat floors, Zuma soaking tub and glass-encased shower with Dornbracht fixtures and elegant Bisazza tile. The apartment is wired for audio/visual and Internet and features an in unit Washer-dryer. A state-of-the-art virtual doorman assures security and privacy and a video/keyed elevator system can be monitored at all times. Central to best blocks in Soho, Washington Square Park, Noho and West Village. Easy stroll to all major trains, N/R/1/9/A/C/D/E/F