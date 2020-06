Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly doorman hot tub

WOW!MASSIVE 1800SQFT 2BR/2BTH/DINING AREA DOORMAN - Property Id: 107763



Up for rent is an absolute palace. This gigantic 2 bed 2 bath with washer dryer in unit is truly one of a kind. FORMAL DINING AREA! The approximately 1200 square foot unit has been entirely redone to include beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, brand new kitchen and bathrooms as well as new electric wiring.



The bedrooms each fit king sized beds easily with room for additional furniture. There are also large closets in each room. The living room is GIGANTIC and easily accommodates a large dining table in addition to a full living room set. The ceiling height in this apartment is 9+ feet and the windows are very large. This apartment has the WOW factor so come make this your new home ASAP!

C0NTACT 6315990699

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107763

Property Id 107763



(RLNE5843457)