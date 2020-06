Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking garage

$5005 3 bedroom in Riverside-West End!



This massive combined apartment home offers 3 large bedrooms and 4 full baths. It is situated on the Northwest corner with unrivaled views of the Hudson River. Additionally, this floor plan boasts a huge private terrace overlooking the water. There is an extraordinary amount of storage available as well. It features a fully equipped kitchen with a large window and an in Apt washer and dryer.



