18 West 48th Street

1 - 2 YEAR LEASES, FURNISHED ONLY. Beautiful, large, 1 bedroom 1.5 bath in the Centria Condominium. Perched on the 12th floor, this home boasts stunning direct views of Rockefeller Plaza from the expansive living room through 10 ft floor-to-ceiling windows. There is a state of the art "folding" Driade designed kitchen replete with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. The luxurious en suite master bath features a double sink vanity, oversized soaking tub and separate stall shower. Bosch washer and dryer in the half bathroom completes this compelling offering. Building amenities include a fitness center, smoking lounge, conference room, and business center. Situated near Rockefeller Center, The Centria is the perfect mix of Midtown excitement and Manhattan sophistication. This luxury high-rise offers impressive views of both Rockefeller Plaza and St. Patrick's Cathedral and is just steps away from fine dining, world class shopping and popular entertainment. Access to over 6 subway lines and close to Bryant Park. Top New York City destinations including, Hell's Kitchen, Times Square, Radio City Music Hall, the Theater District, Rockefeller Center and Carnegie Hall. Grocery options include Zabar's and Gotham West Market.