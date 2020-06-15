All apartments in New York
18 West 48th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:29 PM

18 West 48th Street

18 West 48th Street · (212) 838-3700
Location

18 West 48th Street, New York, NY 10036
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
media room
1 - 2 YEAR LEASES, FURNISHED ONLY. Beautiful, large, 1 bedroom 1.5 bath in the Centria Condominium. Perched on the 12th floor, this home boasts stunning direct views of Rockefeller Plaza from the expansive living room through 10 ft floor-to-ceiling windows. There is a state of the art "folding" Driade designed kitchen replete with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. The luxurious en suite master bath features a double sink vanity, oversized soaking tub and separate stall shower. Bosch washer and dryer in the half bathroom completes this compelling offering. Building amenities include a fitness center, smoking lounge, conference room, and business center. Situated near Rockefeller Center, The Centria is the perfect mix of Midtown excitement and Manhattan sophistication. This luxury high-rise offers impressive views of both Rockefeller Plaza and St. Patrick's Cathedral and is just steps away from fine dining, world class shopping and popular entertainment. Access to over 6 subway lines and close to Bryant Park. Top New York City destinations including, Hell's Kitchen, Times Square, Radio City Music Hall, the Theater District, Rockefeller Center and Carnegie Hall. Grocery options include Zabar's and Gotham West Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 West 48th Street have any available units?
18 West 48th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 West 48th Street have?
Some of 18 West 48th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 West 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
18 West 48th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 West 48th Street pet-friendly?
No, 18 West 48th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 18 West 48th Street offer parking?
No, 18 West 48th Street does not offer parking.
Does 18 West 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 West 48th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 West 48th Street have a pool?
No, 18 West 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 18 West 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 18 West 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18 West 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 West 48th Street has units with dishwashers.
