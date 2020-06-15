18 Leonard Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym bike storage

A highlight of this Apt is its relative safeness from COVID, yet the amenities of a doorman building. The Apt has its own entry, never needing to enter an elevator; exposure to others can be limited!City living meets suburban living at a 3900 sq ft maisonette in TriBeca. Double doors open onto front steps of the cobblestone street, indoor/outdoor entertaining is easy & fun! The duplex is in one of Tribeca's sought after buildings on one of Tribeca's coveted blocks. The amenities include: 24 hr doorman, playroom, gym & bike storage. The beautifully renovated home has 3-4 bedrooms, 3 full baths & a terrace off the master bedroom. Not a detail was missed in the renovation, with excessive storage everywhere, unusual for city living! When entering the spacious home, loft like & practical living unfolds. A huge walk in closet/mud room is big enough to store large items (bikes, strollers, scooters, golf clubs, skis) & is behind French sliding doors, obscured by wavy glass. The floors in the foyer & mudroom are white herringbone. On the other side of the foyer is a built in closet, serving entry/exit needs of shoes, scarfs, hats, etc. There is no wasted space in the well appointed home!Upon entering 1A, another set of wavy glass French doors leads into a home office/den. A large flat screen TV shares a wall with the living room, which also has a TV on the other side of the shared wall. The unique property boasts two large living areas, providing an array of space. Stepping down two steps, is the enormous living room which flows openly to the kitchen & dining area. There is a gas fireplace & a bar area with sub-zero drawers & a wine fridge behind custom cabinetry. The entire northern wall is windows, looking onto the charming cobblestone block. Electric shades were added for privacy at the touch of a button. The top floor has wide plank oak floors. The open chef's kitchen has separate sub-zero column fridge & freezer & a waterworks stainless farm style double s