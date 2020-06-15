All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:03 AM

18 Leonard Street

18 Leonard Street · (917) 601-3600
Location

18 Leonard Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
bike storage
A highlight of this Apt is its relative safeness from COVID, yet the amenities of a doorman building. The Apt has its own entry, never needing to enter an elevator; exposure to others can be limited!City living meets suburban living at a 3900 sq ft maisonette in TriBeca. Double doors open onto front steps of the cobblestone street, indoor/outdoor entertaining is easy & fun! The duplex is in one of Tribeca's sought after buildings on one of Tribeca's coveted blocks. The amenities include: 24 hr doorman, playroom, gym & bike storage. The beautifully renovated home has 3-4 bedrooms, 3 full baths & a terrace off the master bedroom. Not a detail was missed in the renovation, with excessive storage everywhere, unusual for city living! When entering the spacious home, loft like & practical living unfolds. A huge walk in closet/mud room is big enough to store large items (bikes, strollers, scooters, golf clubs, skis) & is behind French sliding doors, obscured by wavy glass. The floors in the foyer & mudroom are white herringbone. On the other side of the foyer is a built in closet, serving entry/exit needs of shoes, scarfs, hats, etc. There is no wasted space in the well appointed home!Upon entering 1A, another set of wavy glass French doors leads into a home office/den. A large flat screen TV shares a wall with the living room, which also has a TV on the other side of the shared wall. The unique property boasts two large living areas, providing an array of space. Stepping down two steps, is the enormous living room which flows openly to the kitchen & dining area. There is a gas fireplace & a bar area with sub-zero drawers & a wine fridge behind custom cabinetry. The entire northern wall is windows, looking onto the charming cobblestone block. Electric shades were added for privacy at the touch of a button. The top floor has wide plank oak floors. The open chef's kitchen has separate sub-zero column fridge & freezer & a waterworks stainless farm style double s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Leonard Street have any available units?
18 Leonard Street has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Leonard Street have?
Some of 18 Leonard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
18 Leonard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Leonard Street pet-friendly?
No, 18 Leonard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 18 Leonard Street offer parking?
No, 18 Leonard Street does not offer parking.
Does 18 Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Leonard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Leonard Street have a pool?
No, 18 Leonard Street does not have a pool.
Does 18 Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 18 Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Leonard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
