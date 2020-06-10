All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

1793 Amsterdam Avenue

1793 Amsterdam Avenue · (212) 913-9058
Location

1793 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,370

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Amazing Under-Priced 2 bed 2 FULL bathroom in Prime Hamilton heights for only $2370 and for July 1 move in!

Apartment features:

2 Full Bathrooms! so rare these days..
Heat and hot water included in your rent!
only first month and a month security to move in
Laundromat is in the same building. Entrance is outside.

Conveniently located in Awesome Hamilton Heights, yes, awesome HH! :) just a short walk from everything you need incl. groceries, restaurants & bars (like Harlem Public) , cafes like The Chipped Cup, and more..! also near the 1,A,B,C,D express trains!!

Contact me now with your paperwork in hand and I can reserve this place for you to move in immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1793 Amsterdam Avenue have any available units?
1793 Amsterdam Avenue has a unit available for $2,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1793 Amsterdam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1793 Amsterdam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1793 Amsterdam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1793 Amsterdam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1793 Amsterdam Avenue offer parking?
No, 1793 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1793 Amsterdam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1793 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1793 Amsterdam Avenue have a pool?
No, 1793 Amsterdam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1793 Amsterdam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1793 Amsterdam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1793 Amsterdam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1793 Amsterdam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1793 Amsterdam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1793 Amsterdam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
