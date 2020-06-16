All apartments in New York
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:39 AM

1770 Madison Avenue

1770 Madison Avenue · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1770 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
bike storage
This is a bright and intellegently laid out one bedroom apartment on the 6th floor of 1770 Madison Ave. The apartment features an open concept living/dining space with floor to ceiling windows for an abundance of natural light. It also features beautifully italian tiled bathroom and spacious linear kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. The apartment also features a washer/dryer unit, roomy closets and built in bluetooth speakers. Located just steps from Central Park and less than 2 blocks from the 2,3 and 6 Subway Lines, 1770 Madison Avenue offers renters the utmost in luxury Harlem living. This sun-flooded apartment features built-in Bluetooth speakers, video intercoms, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-residence washer/dryers, hardwood flooring, stainless steel GE appliances, oversized private terraces in many units and Italian tiled baths. Building features include a virtual doorman, bicycle storage, a common roof deck with expansive city views, and one of the best locations in trendy Harlem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1770 Madison Avenue have any available units?
1770 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1770 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 1770 Madison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1770 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1770 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1770 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1770 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1770 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 1770 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1770 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1770 Madison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1770 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 1770 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1770 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1770 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1770 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1770 Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
