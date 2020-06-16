Amenities

This is a bright and intellegently laid out one bedroom apartment on the 6th floor of 1770 Madison Ave. The apartment features an open concept living/dining space with floor to ceiling windows for an abundance of natural light. It also features beautifully italian tiled bathroom and spacious linear kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. The apartment also features a washer/dryer unit, roomy closets and built in bluetooth speakers. Located just steps from Central Park and less than 2 blocks from the 2,3 and 6 Subway Lines, 1770 Madison Avenue offers renters the utmost in luxury Harlem living. This sun-flooded apartment features built-in Bluetooth speakers, video intercoms, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-residence washer/dryers, hardwood flooring, stainless steel GE appliances, oversized private terraces in many units and Italian tiled baths. Building features include a virtual doorman, bicycle storage, a common roof deck with expansive city views, and one of the best locations in trendy Harlem.