Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym parking garage

Large 1 bedroom in a Luxury Doorman Building in the Heart of the Upper East Side. Formal entrance way with a double closet. Modern Pass through Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and Granite counter tops. Spacious South facing living room. Queen size bedroom with double size closet. An enormous walk-in closet in the hall way for all your extra storage needs. Marble bathroom. Hardwood floors. Complimentary Fitness center and Roof Top Deck. Down the street from the Q456 subway and cross town bus. Amazing shopping and night life out your front door. Call or email to view this apartment.