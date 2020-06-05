All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

176 West 87th Street

176 West 87th Street · (305) 335-8060
Location

176 West 87th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-D · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
playground
bike storage
lobby
This top floor, sunny, quiet and mint two bedroom / one bathroom home resides at 176 West 87th St, a highly sought after, full service prewar building just a short walk from Central Park. Located in the heart of the Upper West Side, features of this sun-flooded home include a gracious living room with custom lighting, a completely renovated windowed kitchen with custom painted wood cabinets (with pullout drawers), stainless steel appliances (Bertazzoni convection stove), wood flooring & honed granite countertops, a renovated windowed hall bathroom with white subway tiling, marble custom vanity and marble basket weave patterned floor. A separate bedroom wing includes two well-proportioned bedrooms with custom fitted closets (the larger of the two bedrooms has Southern & Western exposures & a built-in armoire), and two double door closets in the shared hallway. 9.5' ceilings, restored cove and baseboard moldings, intact prewar detail, new wood flooring, radiator enclosures and custom window treatments & brand new AC units in all rooms. Just one easy flight up brings you to a stunning roof deck with panoramic views in all directions. Working from home just got a little bit better with these views!!

176 West 87th Street is a full service building : 24-hour DM, resident superintendent, restored lobby, landscaped & furnished roof deck (1 flight from apartment), children's playroom, bike storage, and laundry room. Near 1,2 & 3 subways, Citi bike station, Central and Riverside Parks, 87th Street dog run and Hippo Park playground, Equinox Gym, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 West 87th Street have any available units?
176 West 87th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 176 West 87th Street have?
Some of 176 West 87th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 West 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
176 West 87th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 West 87th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 176 West 87th Street is pet friendly.
Does 176 West 87th Street offer parking?
No, 176 West 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 176 West 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 West 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 West 87th Street have a pool?
No, 176 West 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 176 West 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 176 West 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 176 West 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 176 West 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
