on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park doorman gym on-site laundry playground bike storage lobby

This top floor, sunny, quiet and mint two bedroom / one bathroom home resides at 176 West 87th St, a highly sought after, full service prewar building just a short walk from Central Park. Located in the heart of the Upper West Side, features of this sun-flooded home include a gracious living room with custom lighting, a completely renovated windowed kitchen with custom painted wood cabinets (with pullout drawers), stainless steel appliances (Bertazzoni convection stove), wood flooring & honed granite countertops, a renovated windowed hall bathroom with white subway tiling, marble custom vanity and marble basket weave patterned floor. A separate bedroom wing includes two well-proportioned bedrooms with custom fitted closets (the larger of the two bedrooms has Southern & Western exposures & a built-in armoire), and two double door closets in the shared hallway. 9.5' ceilings, restored cove and baseboard moldings, intact prewar detail, new wood flooring, radiator enclosures and custom window treatments & brand new AC units in all rooms. Just one easy flight up brings you to a stunning roof deck with panoramic views in all directions. Working from home just got a little bit better with these views!!



176 West 87th Street is a full service building : 24-hour DM, resident superintendent, restored lobby, landscaped & furnished roof deck (1 flight from apartment), children's playroom, bike storage, and laundry room. Near 1,2 & 3 subways, Citi bike station, Central and Riverside Parks, 87th Street dog run and Hippo Park playground, Equinox Gym, restaurants and shopping.