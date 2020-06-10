176 West 86th Street

Amenities

SUN-FILLED GENEROUS STUDIO! DOORMAN BUILDING IN PRIME UWS LOCATION.This Sunny studio features include: Generous living space opens to a large Kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, and ample cabinet space, Designated eating area, Two spacious closets and tiled bathroom. Two large windows with shutters. The Packard is a boutique condominium with full time doorman, laundry facility and keyed elevator. Situated in the very heart of the Upper West Side, 2 blocks from Central Park & Close proximity to Riverside Park, one block from the 1 Train on 86 Broadway and two blocks from the B & C lines on Central Park West. In your area you will find a great food scene with Jacob's Pickles, Celeste, Bustan, Haru, famous Cafe Lalo, Barney Greengrass, great coffee places Cafe Joe, Taraluci e Vino, Piccolo Cafe and so much more.