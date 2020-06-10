All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

176 West 86th Street

176 West 86th Street · (646) 255-3617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

176 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2AD · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
SUN-FILLED GENEROUS STUDIO! DOORMAN BUILDING IN PRIME UWS LOCATION.This Sunny studio features include: Generous living space opens to a large Kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, and ample cabinet space, Designated eating area, Two spacious closets and tiled bathroom. Two large windows with shutters. The Packard is a boutique condominium with full time doorman, laundry facility and keyed elevator. Situated in the very heart of the Upper West Side, 2 blocks from Central Park & Close proximity to Riverside Park, one block from the 1 Train on 86 Broadway and two blocks from the B & C lines on Central Park West. In your area you will find a great food scene with Jacob's Pickles, Celeste, Bustan, Haru, famous Cafe Lalo, Barney Greengrass, great coffee places Cafe Joe, Taraluci e Vino, Piccolo Cafe and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 West 86th Street have any available units?
176 West 86th Street has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 176 West 86th Street have?
Some of 176 West 86th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, stainless steel, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 West 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
176 West 86th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 West 86th Street pet-friendly?
No, 176 West 86th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 176 West 86th Street offer parking?
No, 176 West 86th Street does not offer parking.
Does 176 West 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 West 86th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 West 86th Street have a pool?
No, 176 West 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 176 West 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 176 West 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 176 West 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 176 West 86th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
