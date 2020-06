Amenities

Located on one of the best blocks in prime Lower East Side, this charming two room studio offers tall ceilings, great light and separate kitchen with full size appliances and room for dining area. Refinished hardwood floors and two closets. Windowed bathroom with a tub. Just a half block from Houston Street for easy access to the East Village and Noho as well. Sorry no pets.