175 West 12th Street

Rare to market this spacious one bedroom offers several layout options. The L-shaped living room is generous and the alcove can be used as a guest room, den or dining area. The west facing wall of windows provide, amazing open views of the city and beyond. Enjoy the natural Western light and sunsets. The separate kitchen features custom wood cabinets, black granite counter tops, a fridge, range with hood, dishwasher and two entries. The bedroom can fit a King set with room for additional furniture and has a planters terrace. Hardwood floors grace the entire home and don't forget the six closets. Building amenities: 24-hour Doorman, resident Superintendent, Handymen and Porter, laundry storage room and a parking garage. No Pets or Smokers please. Steps away from Markets, multiple shops, restaurants and numerous subway lines. A wonderful NYC home. July 15th Move in upon Condo approval.