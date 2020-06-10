All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:12 PM

175 West 12th Street

175 West 12th Street · (212) 381-6568
Location

175 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 17E · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
Rare to market this spacious one bedroom offers several layout options. The L-shaped living room is generous and the alcove can be used as a guest room, den or dining area. The west facing wall of windows provide, amazing open views of the city and beyond. Enjoy the natural Western light and sunsets. The separate kitchen features custom wood cabinets, black granite counter tops, a fridge, range with hood, dishwasher and two entries. The bedroom can fit a King set with room for additional furniture and has a planters terrace. Hardwood floors grace the entire home and don't forget the six closets. Building amenities: 24-hour Doorman, resident Superintendent, Handymen and Porter, laundry storage room and a parking garage. No Pets or Smokers please. Steps away from Markets, multiple shops, restaurants and numerous subway lines. A wonderful NYC home. July 15th Move in upon Condo approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 West 12th Street have any available units?
175 West 12th Street has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 West 12th Street have?
Some of 175 West 12th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
175 West 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 175 West 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 175 West 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 175 West 12th Street does offer parking.
Does 175 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 West 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 West 12th Street have a pool?
No, 175 West 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 175 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 175 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 175 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 West 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
