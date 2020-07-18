All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1716 Second Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1716 Second Avenue
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

1716 Second Avenue

1716 2nd Avenue · (917) 723-3313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1716 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Perfect Share - Large & Spacious 3 Bedroom in Upper East Side Dishwasher Laundry in building Large Livingroom can fit L-shaped couch Live in Super Pictures & Video Tour are of Actual Apartment. Video tour can only be seen on desktop or laptop, not the mobile app ** Entire application, lease approval & lease signing process can be done online. Located on Second Ave between 89th & 90th Close to M,N,Q,R Sorry, NO PETS & no smoking allowed. Contact us to Schedule Your Appointment and get Your Application in First. I have exclusive access to a HUGE portfolio of the BEST PROPERTIES citywide and you can ask me about any other listing you see marketed on ANY OTHER WEBSITE (160 buildings/5,000 apartments)!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Second Avenue have any available units?
1716 Second Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1716 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Second Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1716 Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1716 Second Avenue offer parking?
No, 1716 Second Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1716 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Second Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 1716 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1716 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 Second Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 Second Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 Second Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1716 Second Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
4 EAST 89TH STREET
4 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity