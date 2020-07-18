1716 Second Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities on-site laundry

Perfect Share - Large & Spacious 3 Bedroom in Upper East Side Dishwasher Laundry in building Large Livingroom can fit L-shaped couch Live in Super Pictures & Video Tour are of Actual Apartment. Video tour can only be seen on desktop or laptop, not the mobile app ** Entire application, lease approval & lease signing process can be done online. Located on Second Ave between 89th & 90th Close to M,N,Q,R Sorry, NO PETS & no smoking allowed. Contact us to Schedule Your Appointment and get Your Application in First. I have exclusive access to a HUGE portfolio of the BEST PROPERTIES citywide and you can ask me about any other listing you see marketed on ANY OTHER WEBSITE (160 buildings/5,000 apartments)!!