New York, NY
170 East 80th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

170 East 80th Street

170 East 80th Street · (908) 227-6877
Location

170 East 80th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
elevator
clubhouse
conference room
accessible
furnished
Private Residence In Historic Upper East Side Carriage House Above Art Gallery

The Waterfall Arts Foundation and The Formation Team are offering for rent the entire residence (2nd - 5th floors) for the first time in its history! This 5 bedroom / 6 bath home can be furnished or unfurnished and comes with a curated collection of art exhibitions throughout.

The Waterfall Mansion is one of the art world's most coveted destinations. It is now available to you as a private residence.

THE SPACE
Enter through your separate private entrance where an elevator leads you to your residence.

2ND FLOOR KITCHEN, DINING, AND LOUNGE
The second floor contains an open kitchen, fully stocked with beverages, tea, and coffee. Next to the kitchen you'll find a breakfast room overlooking the 23 ft waterfall feature on the 1st floor. In the front is a graciously sized living room.

3RD FLOOR
The third floor contains 1,634 sf of art exhibitions showcasing different artists that change almost with the seasons. The back of the building is accented by a private 600 sf terrace with sculpture garden. This floor contains a bedroom with ensuite bath in the back and an additional family/living space in the front.

4TH FLOOR
The fourth floor contains additional art exhibitions and two full bedrooms both with ensuite bathrooms. Either room can be outfitted with conference room tables or with beds, depending on your needs.

5TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE
The Penthouse Suite offers a quiet oasis to read, write, work or otherwise find inspiration. The living/reading room is separate from the bedroom and is decorated with thoughtfully curated artwork which changes as new art exhibitions are installed. This space can also be delivered as 2 separate bedrooms.

ROOFTOP GARDEN
Wonderful for quiet evenings or to entertain guests, this 1,355 sf private rooftop terrace comes with a garden, sculptures, and lounge furniture.

FIRST FLOOR GALLERY - Not included in the private residence rental.
The first floor contains the carriage house entrance which opens into an expansive 2,085 sf art gallery and a 23 ft high indoor cascading waterfall, one of the most peaceful water features ever created in an Upper East Side mansion. In addition to housing art and sculptures, this space has been used as a high end luxury event venue for art and cultural exhibitions from international artists and luxury brands. This floor is open during business hours and is an active art gallery. Open 7:30am - 4pm.

The building is equipped with a wheelchair accessible elevator for ease of access and video intercom for security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 East 80th Street have any available units?
170 East 80th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 East 80th Street have?
Some of 170 East 80th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, elevator, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 East 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
170 East 80th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 East 80th Street pet-friendly?
No, 170 East 80th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 170 East 80th Street offer parking?
No, 170 East 80th Street does not offer parking.
Does 170 East 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 East 80th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 East 80th Street have a pool?
No, 170 East 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 170 East 80th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 170 East 80th Street has accessible units.
Does 170 East 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 East 80th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
