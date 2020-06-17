170 East 80th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony elevator clubhouse conference room accessible furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible conference room clubhouse elevator

Private Residence In Historic Upper East Side Carriage House Above Art Gallery



The Waterfall Arts Foundation and The Formation Team are offering for rent the entire residence (2nd - 5th floors) for the first time in its history! This 5 bedroom / 6 bath home can be furnished or unfurnished and comes with a curated collection of art exhibitions throughout.



The Waterfall Mansion is one of the art world's most coveted destinations. It is now available to you as a private residence.



THE SPACE

Enter through your separate private entrance where an elevator leads you to your residence.



2ND FLOOR KITCHEN, DINING, AND LOUNGE

The second floor contains an open kitchen, fully stocked with beverages, tea, and coffee. Next to the kitchen you'll find a breakfast room overlooking the 23 ft waterfall feature on the 1st floor. In the front is a graciously sized living room.



3RD FLOOR

The third floor contains 1,634 sf of art exhibitions showcasing different artists that change almost with the seasons. The back of the building is accented by a private 600 sf terrace with sculpture garden. This floor contains a bedroom with ensuite bath in the back and an additional family/living space in the front.



4TH FLOOR

The fourth floor contains additional art exhibitions and two full bedrooms both with ensuite bathrooms. Either room can be outfitted with conference room tables or with beds, depending on your needs.



5TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE

The Penthouse Suite offers a quiet oasis to read, write, work or otherwise find inspiration. The living/reading room is separate from the bedroom and is decorated with thoughtfully curated artwork which changes as new art exhibitions are installed. This space can also be delivered as 2 separate bedrooms.



ROOFTOP GARDEN

Wonderful for quiet evenings or to entertain guests, this 1,355 sf private rooftop terrace comes with a garden, sculptures, and lounge furniture.



FIRST FLOOR GALLERY - Not included in the private residence rental.

The first floor contains the carriage house entrance which opens into an expansive 2,085 sf art gallery and a 23 ft high indoor cascading waterfall, one of the most peaceful water features ever created in an Upper East Side mansion. In addition to housing art and sculptures, this space has been used as a high end luxury event venue for art and cultural exhibitions from international artists and luxury brands. This floor is open during business hours and is an active art gallery. Open 7:30am - 4pm.



The building is equipped with a wheelchair accessible elevator for ease of access and video intercom for security.