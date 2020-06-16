All apartments in New York
168 East 100th Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

168 East 100th Street

168 E 100th St · (917) 971-0045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

168 E 100th St, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
168 E 100 blends an elevated boutique living experience w/ the best NYC has to offer.Our last unit !!Immediate Availability !Apt 101 is a beautifully appointed duplex studio out of a group of 16 brand new design driven residences featuring all of the conveniences of modern living.Features Include:-Big Windows allowing for an abundance of natural light.-Tall Ceilings w/ Recessed Lighting-Open Gourmet Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and custom cabinetry-Large marble bath w/ soaking tub, and rain shower-Central Air Conditioning-Hardwood Floors-Pristine Finishes and Fixtures throughout-Double Pane Windows for Noise Abatement and InsulationAmenities Include:-Elevator-Video Intercom-Laundry Room-Recreational Roof Deck w/open river viewsThe stylish interior is complemented by a trendy grey exterior w/ a bold diagonal element moving across the building. Form follows function in these homes as the design allows for all of the creature comforts one could ask for.The immediate neighborhood lends itself to a casual lifestyle with a sense of culture and access to the entire city.Easy access to the 6 Train at 96th Street and 103rd Street and the 2nd Avenue Subway( Q Train) at 96th Street.Also Easy Access to Metro North at 125th Street and to bus service along Third and Lexington Avenues.Easy walk to:- Central Park, including the Central Park Conservatory Garden- Lots of Parks and Public Green Spaces- Museum Mile- Mt Sinai Hospital- Lot of other dining, shopping and entertainment optionsContact us today for a tour.Advertised rent is the net effective rent based on one month free on a 18 month lease.Pets Allowed * ASHE54560

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 East 100th Street have any available units?
168 East 100th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 168 East 100th Street have?
Some of 168 East 100th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 East 100th Street currently offering any rent specials?
168 East 100th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 East 100th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 168 East 100th Street is pet friendly.
Does 168 East 100th Street offer parking?
No, 168 East 100th Street does not offer parking.
Does 168 East 100th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 East 100th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 East 100th Street have a pool?
No, 168 East 100th Street does not have a pool.
Does 168 East 100th Street have accessible units?
No, 168 East 100th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 168 East 100th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 East 100th Street has units with dishwashers.
