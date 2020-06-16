168 East 100th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

168 E 100 blends an elevated boutique living experience w/ the best NYC has to offer.Our last unit !!Immediate Availability !Apt 101 is a beautifully appointed duplex studio out of a group of 16 brand new design driven residences featuring all of the conveniences of modern living.Features Include:-Big Windows allowing for an abundance of natural light.-Tall Ceilings w/ Recessed Lighting-Open Gourmet Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and custom cabinetry-Large marble bath w/ soaking tub, and rain shower-Central Air Conditioning-Hardwood Floors-Pristine Finishes and Fixtures throughout-Double Pane Windows for Noise Abatement and InsulationAmenities Include:-Elevator-Video Intercom-Laundry Room-Recreational Roof Deck w/open river viewsThe stylish interior is complemented by a trendy grey exterior w/ a bold diagonal element moving across the building. Form follows function in these homes as the design allows for all of the creature comforts one could ask for.The immediate neighborhood lends itself to a casual lifestyle with a sense of culture and access to the entire city.Easy access to the 6 Train at 96th Street and 103rd Street and the 2nd Avenue Subway( Q Train) at 96th Street.Also Easy Access to Metro North at 125th Street and to bus service along Third and Lexington Avenues.Easy walk to:- Central Park, including the Central Park Conservatory Garden- Lots of Parks and Public Green Spaces- Museum Mile- Mt Sinai Hospital- Lot of other dining, shopping and entertainment optionsContact us today for a tour.Advertised rent is the net effective rent based on one month free on a 18 month lease.Pets Allowed * ASHE54560