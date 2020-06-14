1674 Third Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful one bedroom apartment available in the heart of the Upper East Side!* Now with a special of no fee!the apartment has a new bathroom and will be clean and painted before moving in*This beautiful and sunny one-bedroom holds incredible value, open kitchen, high ceiling, stainless steel appliances, Exposed brick, Deco fireplace, Marble bathroom, and great size bedrooms! HUGE Walk-in Closet!Located in a beautiful walk-up building with features including:.* Exposed brick and Deco fireplace in the apartment.* All hallways will be redone* Pet-friendly case by case.Not ready to move in quite yet? We have some fantastic apartments coming up over the next few weeks as well.Check out our great reviews on the Corcoran website!