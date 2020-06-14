All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1674 Third Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

1674 Third Avenue

1674 3rd Avenue · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1674 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful one bedroom apartment available in the heart of the Upper East Side!* Now with a special of no fee!the apartment has a new bathroom and will be clean and painted before moving in*This beautiful and sunny one-bedroom holds incredible value, open kitchen, high ceiling, stainless steel appliances, Exposed brick, Deco fireplace, Marble bathroom, and great size bedrooms! HUGE Walk-in Closet!Located in a beautiful walk-up building with features including:.* Exposed brick and Deco fireplace in the apartment.* All hallways will be redone* Pet-friendly case by case.Not ready to move in quite yet? We have some fantastic apartments coming up over the next few weeks as well.Check out our great reviews on the Corcoran website!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1674 Third Avenue have any available units?
1674 Third Avenue has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1674 Third Avenue have?
Some of 1674 Third Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1674 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1674 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1674 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1674 Third Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1674 Third Avenue offer parking?
No, 1674 Third Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1674 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1674 Third Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1674 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 1674 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1674 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1674 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1674 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1674 Third Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
