Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Beautiful UES Studio! York Ave& 87th!!CLOSE TO CARL SCHURZ PARK!! ELEVATOR!! LAUNDRY!! Beautiful studio on great location, new kitchen, bedroom, bathroom. This unit features hardwood floors through out the apartment, tons of natural sun light and high ceilings.... Conveniently located near public transportation, great shops, bars and restaurant. Call, text or email Gisela Garcia 646-600-4838/ Monica Lopez 347-476-9547 to view this and any other comparable apartments.