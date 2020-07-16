All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1660 First Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1660 First Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

1660 First Avenue

1660 1st Avenue · (516) 662-9941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1660 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-R · Avail. now

$4,331

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
*No Fee * Video Tour Available Upon Request *

Gut Renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath apartment in the heart of the UES with PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE. Washer/Dryer in the apartment. Dishwasher being installed in the apartment . Separate kitchen area with stainless steel appliances, great counter space, and tons of cabinet space. All bedrooms fit a queen sized bed plus furniture. Apartment feature hardwood floors, exposed brick, and a very large living room. Located in the desirable Upper East Side of Manhattan nearby crosstown bus, Q/4/5/6 subway, fine restaurants, Fairway, Shake Shack, and movie theaters. Price reflects the net effective rent with 6 weeks free on a 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 First Avenue have any available units?
1660 First Avenue has a unit available for $4,331 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660 First Avenue have?
Some of 1660 First Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1660 First Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 First Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1660 First Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1660 First Avenue offer parking?
No, 1660 First Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1660 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 First Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 First Avenue have a pool?
No, 1660 First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1660 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1660 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 First Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1660 First Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
The Somerset
1365 York Avenue
New York, NY 10021
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
Tribeca Bridge Tower
450 North End Avenue
New York, NY 10282
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity