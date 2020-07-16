1660 First Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

*No Fee * Video Tour Available Upon Request *



Gut Renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath apartment in the heart of the UES with PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE. Washer/Dryer in the apartment. Dishwasher being installed in the apartment . Separate kitchen area with stainless steel appliances, great counter space, and tons of cabinet space. All bedrooms fit a queen sized bed plus furniture. Apartment feature hardwood floors, exposed brick, and a very large living room. Located in the desirable Upper East Side of Manhattan nearby crosstown bus, Q/4/5/6 subway, fine restaurants, Fairway, Shake Shack, and movie theaters. Price reflects the net effective rent with 6 weeks free on a 12 month lease.