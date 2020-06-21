All apartments in New York
166 West 72nd St. 2A

166 W 72nd St · (617) 416-9480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

166 W 72nd St, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2A · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Beautiful UWS 2 bedroom with elevator, W&D - Property Id: 291207

Sublet available now through Dec 31st (with option to sign a new twelve month lease in January, or a new one when you take over this lease).

Stunning, light-filled large architecturally rich two bedroom with separate living room and high ceilings and everything you need including A/C, full kitchen and in-unit washer and dryer.
Located in the heart of the Upper West Side, minutes away from the 1,2,3 and B,D subway stops. Near Lincoln Center, museums, and the Strawberry Fields Central Park entrance.
Bath tub and shower
Elevator
Laundry in unit
Property Id 291207

(RLNE5821751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 West 72nd St. 2A have any available units?
166 West 72nd St. 2A has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 West 72nd St. 2A have?
Some of 166 West 72nd St. 2A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 West 72nd St. 2A currently offering any rent specials?
166 West 72nd St. 2A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 West 72nd St. 2A pet-friendly?
Yes, 166 West 72nd St. 2A is pet friendly.
Does 166 West 72nd St. 2A offer parking?
No, 166 West 72nd St. 2A does not offer parking.
Does 166 West 72nd St. 2A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 166 West 72nd St. 2A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 West 72nd St. 2A have a pool?
No, 166 West 72nd St. 2A does not have a pool.
Does 166 West 72nd St. 2A have accessible units?
No, 166 West 72nd St. 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 166 West 72nd St. 2A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 West 72nd St. 2A has units with dishwashers.
