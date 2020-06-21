166 West 72nd St. 2A

Amenities
Beautiful UWS 2 bedroom with elevator, W&D - Property Id: 291207
Sublet available now through Dec 31st (with option to sign a new twelve month lease in January, or a new one when you take over this lease).
Stunning, light-filled large architecturally rich two bedroom with separate living room and high ceilings and everything you need including A/C, full kitchen and in-unit washer and dryer.
Located in the heart of the Upper West Side, minutes away from the 1,2,3 and B,D subway stops. Near Lincoln Center, museums, and the Strawberry Fields Central Park entrance.
Bath tub and shower
Elevator
Laundry in unit
