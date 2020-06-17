All apartments in New York
1626 Second Avenue

1626 2nd Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1626 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 384 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: Studio (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes heating, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

Get cozy, get comfy this room was designed for a busy urban dweller like you. We almost dont know how we did it but we worked in a tufted bed, full living space arrangement, dining table for 2, triple closets and an outdoor space to call your own.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 16, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

#294: Upper East Side Studio (Queen)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 Second Avenue have any available units?
1626 Second Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1626 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Second Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1626 Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1626 Second Avenue offer parking?
No, 1626 Second Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1626 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 Second Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 1626 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1626 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1626 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 Second Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1626 Second Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1626 Second Avenue has units with air conditioning.
