1626 Second Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities internet access

Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: Studio (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!



The home includes heating, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.



Get cozy, get comfy this room was designed for a busy urban dweller like you. We almost dont know how we did it but we worked in a tufted bed, full living space arrangement, dining table for 2, triple closets and an outdoor space to call your own.



The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.



The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.

The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.

These prices were generated on June 16, 2020.



See below for additional prices and date range options:



#294: Upper East Side Studio (Queen)