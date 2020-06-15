All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1623 Third Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

1623 Third Avenue

1623 3rd Avenue · (347) 346-1426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1623 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-G · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
valet service
Looking for space? Look no more! Over 800 Square Feet! Abundant Closets! All Utilities Included!

Spacious apartment in a full-service amenity building, perfect to come home to after a long day. This south-facing apartment has hardwood flooring through and offers excellent light with generous space in each room. The living room fits two libraries, along with a nook for your home office. Adjacent to the living room is a dining areajust off the kitchen, with ample space for entertaining guests, or, simply a private dinner at home.

The galley kitchen features a stainless steel stove & dishwasher & full sized fridge. The kitchen also comes with tons of cabinetsexcellent for storage space. Walls of closets line the entry foyer and hallway.

KING sized bedroom with closet space, south facing window and a through-the- wall air conditioning unit.

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!

Best of allthe locationjust a stone's throw away from the Second Avenue subway line and the Lexington Avenue subway. Central Park, along with prime cultural institutions are within walking distance. Starbucks and CVS are just across the streetand popular restaurants on Second Avenue are close by.

This complex contains 1,258 apartments. Building amenities include 24 hour doorman, concierge, valet, elevator, bike room, garage, outdoor terrace with BBQ, outdoor playground for residents, fitness room (NY Sports Club), and laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Third Avenue have any available units?
1623 Third Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 Third Avenue have?
Some of 1623 Third Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1623 Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1623 Third Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1623 Third Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1623 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 Third Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Third Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1623 Third Avenue has a pool.
Does 1623 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1623 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 Third Avenue has units with dishwashers.
