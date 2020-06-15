1623 Third Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage valet service

Looking for space? Look no more! Over 800 Square Feet! Abundant Closets! All Utilities Included!



Spacious apartment in a full-service amenity building, perfect to come home to after a long day. This south-facing apartment has hardwood flooring through and offers excellent light with generous space in each room. The living room fits two libraries, along with a nook for your home office. Adjacent to the living room is a dining areajust off the kitchen, with ample space for entertaining guests, or, simply a private dinner at home.



The galley kitchen features a stainless steel stove & dishwasher & full sized fridge. The kitchen also comes with tons of cabinetsexcellent for storage space. Walls of closets line the entry foyer and hallway.



KING sized bedroom with closet space, south facing window and a through-the- wall air conditioning unit.



ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!



Best of allthe locationjust a stone's throw away from the Second Avenue subway line and the Lexington Avenue subway. Central Park, along with prime cultural institutions are within walking distance. Starbucks and CVS are just across the streetand popular restaurants on Second Avenue are close by.



This complex contains 1,258 apartments. Building amenities include 24 hour doorman, concierge, valet, elevator, bike room, garage, outdoor terrace with BBQ, outdoor playground for residents, fitness room (NY Sports Club), and laundry room.