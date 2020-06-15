161 East 110th Street

Amenities

Don't miss this opportunity to live in this great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom corner apartment with a private terrace. This south facing sunny apartment with huge windows is flooded with sunlight. The open renovated kitchen with granite counters has stainless steel appliances and includes a dishwasher. You can fit bar stools at the large counter and still have a dining table. There are strip wood floors throughout the apartment. . The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and a large walk in closet. There is a washer and dryer in the apartment. The superintendent lives in the building and there is a 24 hour doorman and great staff. There is a gym and a garage. Garage has a waiting list. This great apartment is 3 blocks to Central Park, the 6 train is right on the corner and the 2, 3 trains are 4 blocks away. Right on your block: there is a Post Office, NYC public Library, a supermarket and an excellent bakery. There are many great restaurants in the neighborhood.