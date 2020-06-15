All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

161 East 110th Street

161 East 110th Street · (212) 207-1813
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

161 East 110th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7E · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
garage
Don't miss this opportunity to live in this great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom corner apartment with a private terrace. This south facing sunny apartment with huge windows is flooded with sunlight. The open renovated kitchen with granite counters has stainless steel appliances and includes a dishwasher. You can fit bar stools at the large counter and still have a dining table. There are strip wood floors throughout the apartment. . The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and a large walk in closet. There is a washer and dryer in the apartment. The superintendent lives in the building and there is a 24 hour doorman and great staff. There is a gym and a garage. Garage has a waiting list. This great apartment is 3 blocks to Central Park, the 6 train is right on the corner and the 2, 3 trains are 4 blocks away. Right on your block: there is a Post Office, NYC public Library, a supermarket and an excellent bakery. There are many great restaurants in the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 East 110th Street have any available units?
161 East 110th Street has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 East 110th Street have?
Some of 161 East 110th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 East 110th Street currently offering any rent specials?
161 East 110th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 East 110th Street pet-friendly?
No, 161 East 110th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 161 East 110th Street offer parking?
Yes, 161 East 110th Street does offer parking.
Does 161 East 110th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 East 110th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 East 110th Street have a pool?
No, 161 East 110th Street does not have a pool.
Does 161 East 110th Street have accessible units?
No, 161 East 110th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 161 East 110th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 East 110th Street has units with dishwashers.
