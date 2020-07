Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel elevator

Welcome to the single-most convenient spot in the city! Almost every train and connection is available to you here! And extremely close proximity to Central Park!

This elevator building is quiet, but in the middle of all the action! Let's see what is inside!

- Large Living Space

- Super Modern Kitchen with Huge Sink, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances

- Breakfast bar for easy seating for meals

- Glimmering clean and modern bath

- Abundant closet space

- Large windows

Pets OK!

Guarantors OK!

Same day showings are easily accomplished! I don't sleep until my clients have a place to!