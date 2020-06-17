16 Abingdon Square

Amenities

Studio apartment for rent in prime West Village location. This charming unit features a hardwood floors and two very large windows facing West. Ideally located right off of Hudson Street, across the way from Abingdon Square Park and surrounded by local bakeries, cafes, and boutiques minutes away from the Meatpacking District and Hudson River Park. Stroll across to Bleeker Street home of the famous Magnolia bakery and designers such as Ralph Lauren, Burberry, and Marc Jacobs. Call to set up a viewing today. Dog allowed case by case. Unit is a fourth floor walk up. Move-In Immediate