New York, NY
16 Abingdon Square
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

16 Abingdon Square

16 8th Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit C-4 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Studio apartment for rent in prime West Village location. This charming unit features a hardwood floors and two very large windows facing West. Ideally located right off of Hudson Street, across the way from Abingdon Square Park and surrounded by local bakeries, cafes, and boutiques minutes away from the Meatpacking District and Hudson River Park. Stroll across to Bleeker Street home of the famous Magnolia bakery and designers such as Ralph Lauren, Burberry, and Marc Jacobs. Call to set up a viewing today. Dog allowed case by case. Unit is a fourth floor walk up. Move-In Immediate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Abingdon Square have any available units?
16 Abingdon Square has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 16 Abingdon Square currently offering any rent specials?
16 Abingdon Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Abingdon Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Abingdon Square is pet friendly.
Does 16 Abingdon Square offer parking?
No, 16 Abingdon Square does not offer parking.
Does 16 Abingdon Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Abingdon Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Abingdon Square have a pool?
No, 16 Abingdon Square does not have a pool.
Does 16 Abingdon Square have accessible units?
No, 16 Abingdon Square does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Abingdon Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Abingdon Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Abingdon Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Abingdon Square does not have units with air conditioning.
