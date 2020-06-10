All apartments in New York
Find more places like 158 West 81st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
158 West 81st Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

158 West 81st Street

158 West 81st Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

158 West 81st Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 82 · Avail. now

$3,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Large two bedroom home. One bedroom fits a king sized bed with full complement of furniture, and the other a queen-size bed with furniture. Spacious living room with beautiful French doors and lots of large closets throughout. Separate windowed kitchen with dishwasher. The building has an elevator, live-in super, laundry in the building. It is less than a block away from the Museum of Natural History and less than two blocks away from Central Park. Located at West 81st Street between the 1 and B, C trains with plenty of restaurants from all over the world at your doorstep. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 West 81st Street have any available units?
158 West 81st Street has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 158 West 81st Street currently offering any rent specials?
158 West 81st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 West 81st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 158 West 81st Street is pet friendly.
Does 158 West 81st Street offer parking?
No, 158 West 81st Street does not offer parking.
Does 158 West 81st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 West 81st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 West 81st Street have a pool?
No, 158 West 81st Street does not have a pool.
Does 158 West 81st Street have accessible units?
No, 158 West 81st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 158 West 81st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 West 81st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 158 West 81st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 158 West 81st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 158 West 81st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity