158 West 81st Street

Large two bedroom home. One bedroom fits a king sized bed with full complement of furniture, and the other a queen-size bed with furniture. Spacious living room with beautiful French doors and lots of large closets throughout. Separate windowed kitchen with dishwasher. The building has an elevator, live-in super, laundry in the building. It is less than a block away from the Museum of Natural History and less than two blocks away from Central Park. Located at West 81st Street between the 1 and B, C trains with plenty of restaurants from all over the world at your doorstep. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.