Enjoy Penthouse living atop 158 West 119th Street perfectly nestled between the parkways Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard. Welcome home to this fully renovated two bedroom, two bathroom with additional windowed space for your own home office of about 1,400 sq ft. Eleven windows provide maximum light including the three windows within the Living Room. The kitchen boasts a Viking Stove and Subzero Refrigerator while the Master Bedroom provides a quiet oasis with en suite Master Bath and a massive and windowed custom walk in closet. Just minutes from Harlem's best restaurants and shops, 158 West 119th Street PH is ready for you to call home.