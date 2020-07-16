All apartments in New York
Find more places like 158 Rivington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
158 Rivington Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

158 Rivington Street

158 Rivington Street · (646) 261-6626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

158 Rivington Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$2,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large 700SQFT 1 bedroom plus PRIVATE TERRACE featuring: modern kitchen, modern bathroom, great closet space including overhead storage in the bedroom, soaring ceilings, spacious living room with closet and spacious bedroom that fits queen/king bed.

Pick up/drop off laundry and dry-cleaner services are available on the same street. Convenient stores, restaurants, cafes, bars at every corner. 1 Block away from JMZF trains!

Landlord Requirements: 40x the rent combined household annual income & 650+ credit score(s).
EMAIL US TO SEE THE APT VIDEO!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Rivington Street have any available units?
158 Rivington Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 158 Rivington Street currently offering any rent specials?
158 Rivington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Rivington Street pet-friendly?
No, 158 Rivington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 158 Rivington Street offer parking?
No, 158 Rivington Street does not offer parking.
Does 158 Rivington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 Rivington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Rivington Street have a pool?
No, 158 Rivington Street does not have a pool.
Does 158 Rivington Street have accessible units?
No, 158 Rivington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Rivington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 Rivington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 158 Rivington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 158 Rivington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 158 Rivington Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity