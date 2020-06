Amenities

This true 2 bedroom apartment is in the nexus of the EAST VILLAGE! This spacious apartment features 2 queen sized bedrooms, a large living room, the bathroom has a shower without a tub, a separate eat-in kitchen and good closet space. Here you'll be moments from a plethora of shops, restaurants and the L and the 6 Train.Broker to broker notes: TRUE 2 bedroom apt in the heart of the east village. 2 queen sized bedrooms, large living room and separate eat-in kitchen.