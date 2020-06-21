All apartments in New York
1567 York Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:03 PM

1567 York Avenue

1567 York Avenue · (877) 249-1022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1567 York Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
About The Apartment

The unit is large, updated furnished bedroom for rent in a cozy two bedroom apartment located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on 83rd Street. Key apartment features include a Stainless Steel and Granite Kitchen, WiFi and AC/Heat. The unit is professionally managed and comes with clean linens, cozy towels, and everything you'll need to get started from the moment you check in.

About the Area

The apartment is located in a brownstone building on the Upper East Side, Manhattan. Located minutes from Central Park, various famous restaurants and venues. Nearby public transportation options include the 6, N, Q, R trains and also features easy access to the FDR.

Check-In

During your stay, you'll have easy access to the property management team who will be able to help you schedule additional cleaning services, answer your questions, and anything you may need so you can relax and enjoy your stay.

Highlights

- WiFi
- AC/Heater
- Desk Work Area

Photos of are a similar unit in the building. Price Listed is for a 6 Month Lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1567 York Avenue have any available units?
1567 York Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1567 York Avenue have?
Some of 1567 York Avenue's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1567 York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1567 York Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1567 York Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1567 York Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1567 York Avenue offer parking?
No, 1567 York Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1567 York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1567 York Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1567 York Avenue have a pool?
No, 1567 York Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1567 York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1567 York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1567 York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1567 York Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
