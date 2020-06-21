1567 York Avenue

Amenities

About The Apartment



The unit is large, updated furnished bedroom for rent in a cozy two bedroom apartment located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on 83rd Street. Key apartment features include a Stainless Steel and Granite Kitchen, WiFi and AC/Heat. The unit is professionally managed and comes with clean linens, cozy towels, and everything you'll need to get started from the moment you check in.



About the Area



The apartment is located in a brownstone building on the Upper East Side, Manhattan. Located minutes from Central Park, various famous restaurants and venues. Nearby public transportation options include the 6, N, Q, R trains and also features easy access to the FDR.



Check-In



During your stay, you'll have easy access to the property management team who will be able to help you schedule additional cleaning services, answer your questions, and anything you may need so you can relax and enjoy your stay.



Highlights



- WiFi

- AC/Heater

- Desk Work Area



Photos of are a similar unit in the building. Price Listed is for a 6 Month Lease!