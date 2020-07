Amenities

recently renovated elevator furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

FURNISHED / FLEXIBLE SUBLEASE / MONTH TO MONTH OPTION / NO FEE / TURN KEY TREASURE

Enormous and newly renovated Prewar "Classic 7" is a only block from Central Park. Configured currently with 3 large bedrooms and the 4th bedroom currently set up as an office/guest room. Large Entry foyer leads to formal dining area. There is a separate eat-in kitchen and W/D in the unit. Spread yourself out in 2000 sq/ft of pre-war luxury. All this in an immaculate elevator building with Video Intercom.

Sorry, NO PETS.