156 West 15th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Offering 1 free month of rent. Video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tw6Jrrp2cQQCharming 1 bedroom apartment with abundant character available in prime Chelsea location.Features of this unit include a renovated stainless steel kitchen, exposed brick, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, updated bath and separate full size bedroom.Located on a residential tree lined block, it doesnt get better than this. A,C,E,L,1,2,3, F,M and path trains are all within a 2 block radius. Only a short distance to Chelsea Market, the High Line, Meatpacking and West Village. 3 flights up.