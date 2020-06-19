All apartments in New York
Find more places like 156 West 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
156 West 15th Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

156 West 15th Street

156 West 15th Street · (646) 472-6790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

156 West 15th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Offering 1 free month of rent. Video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tw6Jrrp2cQQCharming 1 bedroom apartment with abundant character available in prime Chelsea location.Features of this unit include a renovated stainless steel kitchen, exposed brick, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, updated bath and separate full size bedroom.Located on a residential tree lined block, it doesnt get better than this. A,C,E,L,1,2,3, F,M and path trains are all within a 2 block radius. Only a short distance to Chelsea Market, the High Line, Meatpacking and West Village. 3 flights up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 West 15th Street have any available units?
156 West 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 156 West 15th Street have?
Some of 156 West 15th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
156 West 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 156 West 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 156 West 15th Street offer parking?
No, 156 West 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 156 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 West 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 156 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 156 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 156 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 156 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 West 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 156 West 15th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity