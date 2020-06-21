Amenities

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUESTFirst month free for move-ins by June 15th 2020Net rent advertised $2750. Market rent $3000.Welcome to 156 West 130th Street #3 in Harlem a large two bedroom home in the heart of Manhattan. This bright and airy apartment can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Quiet. Sun-drenched. Pre-War charm. One bedroom features a queen bed. Second bedroom features stacking twin beds, convertible to king. All have new mattresses and bedding. Large, open kitchen. Plenty of cabinets and counter space. All of this and just 5 minutes to the 2/3 trains at 125th Street or 135th Street and 7 minutes to the A/B/C/D trains at 125th Street and 15 minutes to the 4/5/6 trains at 125th Street. Not to mention an array of incredible bars, restaurants, cafes and more throughout the neighborhood. Sylvias and Red Rooster around the corner. Live music at Paris Blues, Apollo Theater, Minton's and Silvana. Cultural institutions such as The Studio Museum, National Jazz Museum, Schomburg Center, and Hamilton Grange just blocks away. Explore Central Park, Morningside Park, and St. Nicholas Park. Whole Foods and abundant retail shopping on 125th Street. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished.Welcome Home!