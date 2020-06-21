All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

156 West 130th Street

156 West 130th Street · No Longer Available
Location

156 West 130th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Amenities

media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
media room
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUESTFirst month free for move-ins by June 15th 2020Net rent advertised $2750. Market rent $3000.Welcome to 156 West 130th Street #3 in Harlem a large two bedroom home in the heart of Manhattan. This bright and airy apartment can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Quiet. Sun-drenched. Pre-War charm. One bedroom features a queen bed. Second bedroom features stacking twin beds, convertible to king. All have new mattresses and bedding. Large, open kitchen. Plenty of cabinets and counter space. All of this and just 5 minutes to the 2/3 trains at 125th Street or 135th Street and 7 minutes to the A/B/C/D trains at 125th Street and 15 minutes to the 4/5/6 trains at 125th Street. Not to mention an array of incredible bars, restaurants, cafes and more throughout the neighborhood. Sylvias and Red Rooster around the corner. Live music at Paris Blues, Apollo Theater, Minton's and Silvana. Cultural institutions such as The Studio Museum, National Jazz Museum, Schomburg Center, and Hamilton Grange just blocks away. Explore Central Park, Morningside Park, and St. Nicholas Park. Whole Foods and abundant retail shopping on 125th Street. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished.Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 West 130th Street have any available units?
156 West 130th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 156 West 130th Street currently offering any rent specials?
156 West 130th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 West 130th Street pet-friendly?
No, 156 West 130th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 156 West 130th Street offer parking?
No, 156 West 130th Street does not offer parking.
Does 156 West 130th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 West 130th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 West 130th Street have a pool?
No, 156 West 130th Street does not have a pool.
Does 156 West 130th Street have accessible units?
No, 156 West 130th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 156 West 130th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 West 130th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 156 West 130th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 West 130th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
