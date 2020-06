Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage lobby

No Fee Beautifully Renovated true 3 Bed 2 Full Baths



Video tour and walkthrough can be provided upon request



APARTMENT FEATURES:

-3 queen size bedrooms + furniture

-Large living space

-Open Kitchen w/ Stainless steel appliances

-Stone countertops in the kitchen

-In-Unit Washer & Dryer

-White oak hardwood flooring

-Central A/C

-Exposed white brick

-Bathroom with custom finishes and tiling



BUILDING FEATURES:

- Fully renovated lobby & hallways



The is a well-maintained boutique walkup building located a few blocks from the 6 train at 96th Street, Central Park, Citi Bike at 97th & Madison, and has parking garage next to the building



*Price listed is a net effective rent ? 1 month free on an 13 month lease.*



Contact today for virtual tour walkthrough!