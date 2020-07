Amenities

This is a rare, spacious, rent-stabilized studio located in the Upper East Side on 82nd St. The unit faces East with an abundance of natural sun light. High ceilings, hardwood floors, full kitchen and bathroom. Great layout with one large closet. Pet friendly (one cat allowed). Includes the AC unit and the couch is available for purchase. Please see link for a video tour. https://youtu.be/lfa416x5Jgg Please contact me for more information!