New York, NY
155 West 71st Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

155 West 71st Street

155 West 71st Street · (212) 838-3700
Location

155 West 71st Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
bike storage
media room
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
bike storage
media room
Welcome home to this spacious & quiet, Lincoln Square Studio featuring an ideal layout; with a spacious sunken living area, windowed kitchen with seated island, windowed bathroom, abundant closet & storage space & a dressing area. Located in a NYC gem, the Gatsby House, a Pre-war condominium; the building features a rooftop, Courtyard, Laundry room, bike storage, & live-in super.The neighborhood features tons of shops and restaurants, Trader Joe's, Fairway Market, close proximity to Central Park, Lincoln Center and the historic Beacon Theatre. Across the street from the 72nd St 1/2/3 trains with very close proximity to the B/C train linesAVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHEDNO CONDO FEES.VIDEO TOUR INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 West 71st Street have any available units?
155 West 71st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 West 71st Street have?
Some of 155 West 71st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, bike storage, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 West 71st Street currently offering any rent specials?
155 West 71st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 West 71st Street pet-friendly?
No, 155 West 71st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 155 West 71st Street offer parking?
No, 155 West 71st Street does not offer parking.
Does 155 West 71st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 West 71st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 West 71st Street have a pool?
No, 155 West 71st Street does not have a pool.
Does 155 West 71st Street have accessible units?
No, 155 West 71st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 155 West 71st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 West 71st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
