155 West 71st Street

Amenities

on-site laundry bike storage media room courtyard furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry bike storage media room

Welcome home to this spacious & quiet, Lincoln Square Studio featuring an ideal layout; with a spacious sunken living area, windowed kitchen with seated island, windowed bathroom, abundant closet & storage space & a dressing area. Located in a NYC gem, the Gatsby House, a Pre-war condominium; the building features a rooftop, Courtyard, Laundry room, bike storage, & live-in super.The neighborhood features tons of shops and restaurants, Trader Joe's, Fairway Market, close proximity to Central Park, Lincoln Center and the historic Beacon Theatre. Across the street from the 72nd St 1/2/3 trains with very close proximity to the B/C train linesAVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHEDNO CONDO FEES.VIDEO TOUR INCLUDED!