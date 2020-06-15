Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning elevator doorman bike storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities doorman elevator parking bike storage garage internet access

Welcome to 155 East 38th Street which is ideally positioned on one of Manhattan's most storied and prestigious blocks.



This spacious high floor alcove studio offers an open western exposure and is bathed in direct afternoon sunlight. The large living area gives you multiple choices of where to place your furnishings and features a wall of windows, oversized custom countertops and breakfast bar, hardwood flooring, voluminous closets and through the wall air-conditioning



This well maintained condo building is located in the heart of Murray Hill and has a 24 hour doorman, elevator, laundry in the building, high-speed internet wiring and full time live-in-super, bike room and on-site garage and centrally located with restaurants, shops, Grand Central Station and subways all nearby.