Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

155 East 38th Street

155 East 38th Street · (917) 794-6544
Location

155 East 38th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 19-A · Avail. now

$2,900

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
Pictures and Videos coming soon....

Welcome to 155 East 38th Street which is ideally positioned on one of Manhattan's most storied and prestigious blocks.

This spacious high floor alcove studio offers an open western exposure and is bathed in direct afternoon sunlight. The large living area gives you multiple choices of where to place your furnishings and features a wall of windows, oversized custom countertops and breakfast bar, hardwood flooring, voluminous closets and through the wall air-conditioning

This well maintained condo building is located in the heart of Murray Hill and has a 24 hour doorman, elevator, laundry in the building, high-speed internet wiring and full time live-in-super, bike room and on-site garage and centrally located with restaurants, shops, Grand Central Station and subways all nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 East 38th Street have any available units?
155 East 38th Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 East 38th Street have?
Some of 155 East 38th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 East 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
155 East 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 East 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 155 East 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 155 East 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 155 East 38th Street does offer parking.
Does 155 East 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 East 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 East 38th Street have a pool?
No, 155 East 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 155 East 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 155 East 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 155 East 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 East 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
