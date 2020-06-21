All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

155 Bleecker Street

155 Bleecker Street · (646) 734-2346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
Welcome to 155 Bleecker Street, a boutique rental apartment building in the heart of Greenwich Village. This 3BR home occupies the entire 2nd floor and perfectly blends classic prewar details with modern finishes. Soaring high ceilings, hard wood floors and 10 over-sized windows compliment the kitchen with GE stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave and an in-unit washer/dryer. Additionally, there are split HVAC units in the apartment where you can control your own temperature and the building is secured with state of the art key fobs. Perhaps the best part of this home are the unbeatable neighborhood amenities; Blue Note Jazz Club, Murrays Cheese Shop, Ottomanelli Butcher Shop, The Film Forum and The Comedy Cellar. Some of the best restaurants in the city are only blocks away; Il Mulino, The Mermaid Inn, Blue Ribbon, Babbo and Caf Clover, to name just a few. Commuting is a breeze with access to the A/B/C/D/E/F/M/6/1 subway lines. Building management has a stellar reputation, they provide a 24 hour call center for tenants, the landlord warmly welcomes pets and air conditioners are provided. For a private viewing please contact us today.Gross rent is $6,000. Net effective rent with one month free is $5,500.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Bleecker Street have any available units?
155 Bleecker Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 Bleecker Street have?
Some of 155 Bleecker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Bleecker Street currently offering any rent specials?
155 Bleecker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Bleecker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Bleecker Street is pet friendly.
Does 155 Bleecker Street offer parking?
No, 155 Bleecker Street does not offer parking.
Does 155 Bleecker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 Bleecker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Bleecker Street have a pool?
No, 155 Bleecker Street does not have a pool.
Does 155 Bleecker Street have accessible units?
No, 155 Bleecker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Bleecker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 Bleecker Street has units with dishwashers.
