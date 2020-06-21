Amenities

Welcome to 155 Bleecker Street, a boutique rental apartment building in the heart of Greenwich Village. This 3BR home occupies the entire 2nd floor and perfectly blends classic prewar details with modern finishes. Soaring high ceilings, hard wood floors and 10 over-sized windows compliment the kitchen with GE stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave and an in-unit washer/dryer. Additionally, there are split HVAC units in the apartment where you can control your own temperature and the building is secured with state of the art key fobs. Perhaps the best part of this home are the unbeatable neighborhood amenities; Blue Note Jazz Club, Murrays Cheese Shop, Ottomanelli Butcher Shop, The Film Forum and The Comedy Cellar. Some of the best restaurants in the city are only blocks away; Il Mulino, The Mermaid Inn, Blue Ribbon, Babbo and Caf Clover, to name just a few. Commuting is a breeze with access to the A/B/C/D/E/F/M/6/1 subway lines. Building management has a stellar reputation, they provide a 24 hour call center for tenants, the landlord warmly welcomes pets and air conditioners are provided. For a private viewing please contact us today.Gross rent is $6,000. Net effective rent with one month free is $5,500.00.