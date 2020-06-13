All apartments in New York
Find more places like 153 East 57th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
153 East 57th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

153 East 57th Street

153 East 57th Street · (212) 893-1433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

153 East 57th Street, New York, NY 10155
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 11J · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
parking
garage
lobby
Apartment comes furnished or unfurnished. Please note, not for short term rental. All utilities included in this superb, chic, triple mint and spacious studio is every New Yorker's dream! Exquisitely renovated less than three years ago, it features a separate bedroom area, a full, separate kitchen, gorgeous renovated bath and modern finishes throughout. The furnishings are elegant, modern and new. This full service building has a gorgeous lobby and a superb staff. You can hang up your clothes, put away your toiletries and begin enjoying all that this fabulous home has to offer.Centrally located off Lexington Avenue, Gotham Towne House is a 24 hr. doorman coop of 190 units, built in 1959 and converted in 1986. Building features an elegant lobby, an updated laundry and a 24 hr. parking garage. Cats are welcomed (dogs are not permitted). Whole Foods is just a half a block away, a 24 hr. Duane Reade is across the street and the subway hub for all eastside and west side trains right around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 East 57th Street have any available units?
153 East 57th Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 East 57th Street have?
Some of 153 East 57th Street's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 East 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
153 East 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 East 57th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 East 57th Street is pet friendly.
Does 153 East 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 153 East 57th Street does offer parking.
Does 153 East 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 East 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 East 57th Street have a pool?
No, 153 East 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 153 East 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 153 East 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 153 East 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 East 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 153 East 57th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity