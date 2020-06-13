153 East 57th Street

Amenities

Apartment comes furnished or unfurnished. Please note, not for short term rental. All utilities included in this superb, chic, triple mint and spacious studio is every New Yorker's dream! Exquisitely renovated less than three years ago, it features a separate bedroom area, a full, separate kitchen, gorgeous renovated bath and modern finishes throughout. The furnishings are elegant, modern and new. This full service building has a gorgeous lobby and a superb staff. You can hang up your clothes, put away your toiletries and begin enjoying all that this fabulous home has to offer.Centrally located off Lexington Avenue, Gotham Towne House is a 24 hr. doorman coop of 190 units, built in 1959 and converted in 1986. Building features an elegant lobby, an updated laundry and a 24 hr. parking garage. Cats are welcomed (dogs are not permitted). Whole Foods is just a half a block away, a 24 hr. Duane Reade is across the street and the subway hub for all eastside and west side trains right around the corner.