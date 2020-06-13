All apartments in New York
Find more places like 153 East 43rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
153 East 43rd Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:22 AM

153 East 43rd Street

153 East 43rd Street · (646) 397-0749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

153 East 43rd Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2-D · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
DIGITAL VIEWINGS ONLY PLEASE REFER ONLY TO PHOTOS. There is no video available. Please do not inquire if your move in date is after July 1st. Please do not ask about physical viewings. Dept of State does NOT allow brokers to show property.

Available immediately. South facing studio apartment located on the 2nd floor of a walk up, only one flight up. Quiet straight line studio with separate kitchen & bathroom. The windowed kitchen contains a stove, oven and a mini fridge. Bathroom is tiled. Lease term minimum is one year, pets allowed, guarantors allowed, and basic financial parameters apply.,Available May 1. Lease start date must be between 5/1 to 5/15. South facing studio located in a walk up apartment on the second floor. Unit features hardwood flooring, tiled & windowed bathroom, windowed kitchen, and main living area. Lease term minimum is one year. Basic financial parameters apply. Pets & guarantors accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 East 43rd Street have any available units?
153 East 43rd Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 East 43rd Street have?
Some of 153 East 43rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 East 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
153 East 43rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 East 43rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 East 43rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 153 East 43rd Street offer parking?
No, 153 East 43rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 153 East 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 East 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 East 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 153 East 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 153 East 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 153 East 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 153 East 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 East 43rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 153 East 43rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity