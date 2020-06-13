153 East 43rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

DIGITAL VIEWINGS ONLY PLEASE REFER ONLY TO PHOTOS. There is no video available. Please do not inquire if your move in date is after July 1st. Please do not ask about physical viewings. Dept of State does NOT allow brokers to show property.



Available immediately. South facing studio apartment located on the 2nd floor of a walk up, only one flight up. Quiet straight line studio with separate kitchen & bathroom. The windowed kitchen contains a stove, oven and a mini fridge. Bathroom is tiled. Lease term minimum is one year, pets allowed, guarantors allowed, and basic financial parameters apply.