153 E 92nd St

Amenities

internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities internet access

Price varies by duration of stay:

6 to 12 month lease: $3,100/ mo

1 to 6 month lease: $3,500/ mo



Fully furnished one bedroom apartment off Lexington Avenue in Carnegie Hill neighborhood of Upper East Side. Short distance to 4, 5, 6 and Q subway lines, Central Park, 92nd Street Y, Supermarket and the best shopping NYC has to offer.



Rental is on the second floor, walk up, and is approximately 750 SF.



Dimensions:

Living Room-14.10x12.9

Bedroom- 16.7x9.8

Kitchen- 5.11x8.9

Bath- 5.6x5.10



Apartment features excellent natural light, separate kitchen, queen size bed, fully furnished living room.



Additional fees: $150/month for utilities and include trash, water, sewer, cooking gas, heat, internet and electricity.



Apply online and get approved the same day!



This apartment may be reserved for a minimum of 1 to 12 months.