153 E 92nd St
153 E 92nd St

153 East 92nd Street · (973) 931-1400
Location

153 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Price varies by duration of stay:
6 to 12 month lease: $3,100/ mo
1 to 6 month lease: $3,500/ mo

Fully furnished one bedroom apartment off Lexington Avenue in Carnegie Hill neighborhood of Upper East Side. Short distance to 4, 5, 6 and Q subway lines, Central Park, 92nd Street Y, Supermarket and the best shopping NYC has to offer.

Rental is on the second floor, walk up, and is approximately 750 SF.

Dimensions:
Living Room-14.10x12.9
Bedroom- 16.7x9.8
Kitchen- 5.11x8.9
Bath- 5.6x5.10

Apartment features excellent natural light, separate kitchen, queen size bed, fully furnished living room.

Additional fees: $150/month for utilities and include trash, water, sewer, cooking gas, heat, internet and electricity.

Apply online and get approved the same day!

This apartment may be reserved for a minimum of 1 to 12 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 E 92nd St have any available units?
153 E 92nd St has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 153 E 92nd St currently offering any rent specials?
153 E 92nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 E 92nd St pet-friendly?
No, 153 E 92nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 153 E 92nd St offer parking?
No, 153 E 92nd St does not offer parking.
Does 153 E 92nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 E 92nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 E 92nd St have a pool?
No, 153 E 92nd St does not have a pool.
Does 153 E 92nd St have accessible units?
No, 153 E 92nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 153 E 92nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 E 92nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153 E 92nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 E 92nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
