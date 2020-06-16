153 E 92nd St

Amenities
Price varies by duration of stay:
6 to 12 month lease: $3,100/ mo
1 to 6 month lease: $3,500/ mo
Fully furnished one bedroom apartment off Lexington Avenue in Carnegie Hill neighborhood of Upper East Side. Short distance to 4, 5, 6 and Q subway lines, Central Park, 92nd Street Y, Supermarket and the best shopping NYC has to offer.
Rental is on the second floor, walk up, and is approximately 750 SF.
Dimensions:
Living Room-14.10x12.9
Bedroom- 16.7x9.8
Kitchen- 5.11x8.9
Bath- 5.6x5.10
Apartment features excellent natural light, separate kitchen, queen size bed, fully furnished living room.
Additional fees: $150/month for utilities and include trash, water, sewer, cooking gas, heat, internet and electricity.
Apply online and get approved the same day!
This apartment may be reserved for a minimum of 1 to 12 months.