Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:50 PM

152 West 140th Street

152 West 140th Street · (212) 000-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

152 West 140th Street, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
stainless steel
bike storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
new construction
BRAND NEW BUILDINGWASHER/DRYER IN UNITSTAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCESLARGE WINDOWSBALCONYGYMREC ROOMBIKE ROOM* NO FEE!Welcome home to your NEWLY CONSTRUCTED apartment with WASHER/DRYER! With such beautiful finishes and OPEN KITCHEN, this sunny one bedroom apartment in the heart of VIBRANT Central Harlem is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, new light fixtures, and plethora of windows throughout! The kitchen is brand new with WHITE QUARTZ counter tops, premium STAINLESS-STEEL appliances including a MICROWAVE, and soft close cabinetry. All bathrooms include CERAMIC tiles in an elegant black & white pattern with storage in the vanity.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Located just a few blocks from the 2 3 A C B Subways and M2, M1, M102, M7 Buses. Superb location within distance to supermarkets and restaurants such as Ponti Bistro, Belle Harlem and all of the cafes and nightlife of South Harlem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 West 140th Street have any available units?
152 West 140th Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 West 140th Street have?
Some of 152 West 140th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 West 140th Street currently offering any rent specials?
152 West 140th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 West 140th Street pet-friendly?
No, 152 West 140th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 152 West 140th Street offer parking?
No, 152 West 140th Street does not offer parking.
Does 152 West 140th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 West 140th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 West 140th Street have a pool?
No, 152 West 140th Street does not have a pool.
Does 152 West 140th Street have accessible units?
No, 152 West 140th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 152 West 140th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 West 140th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
