152 West 140th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities bike storage new construction

BRAND NEW BUILDINGWASHER/DRYER IN UNITSTAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCESLARGE WINDOWSBALCONYGYMREC ROOMBIKE ROOM* NO FEE!Welcome home to your NEWLY CONSTRUCTED apartment with WASHER/DRYER! With such beautiful finishes and OPEN KITCHEN, this sunny one bedroom apartment in the heart of VIBRANT Central Harlem is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, new light fixtures, and plethora of windows throughout! The kitchen is brand new with WHITE QUARTZ counter tops, premium STAINLESS-STEEL appliances including a MICROWAVE, and soft close cabinetry. All bathrooms include CERAMIC tiles in an elegant black & white pattern with storage in the vanity.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Located just a few blocks from the 2 3 A C B Subways and M2, M1, M102, M7 Buses. Superb location within distance to supermarkets and restaurants such as Ponti Bistro, Belle Harlem and all of the cafes and nightlife of South Harlem.