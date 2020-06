Amenities

- Gut Renovated Jr. 2 Bedrooms - New Dark Espresso Hardwood floors- High ceilings- Bedrooms sizes 1 Full and 1 queen- New Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite kitchen- Open Kitchen to Living-room- New Dark Kitchen Cabinets- Beautifully Remodeled bathroom - Walk-up building- Apartment is located on the 5th floor- Super in the building- Heat and Hot water are included- Train 1 and A (Dyckman)- Guarantors welcome!- For inquires or showing please send an email or call- Heat and Hot Water Included.- Credit History must be clear of negatives such as open collections, bankruptcies and evictions.- Combined gross annual income must be at lease 40 times the monthly rent.- Insurent welcome