Extra Large One Bedroom Duplex With One Large Rec Room. Garden Is Shared With One Other Unit And Is Beautifully Landscaped. Located On A Sublime Tree-Lined Block Between Amsterdam And Columbus, Two Blocks From Central Park, And B, C Line At 81st Street And CPW, 1 Line At 79th Street And Broadway. *Video Tour. Keyah1017