151 East 85th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman gym playground pool media room

AVAILABLE APRIL 15th, 2020.

DELIVERED PRISTINE AND UNFURNISHED.

Lucida, the most sought after condominium on the upper east side, is located in one of the finest neighborhoods in Manhattan! Spectacular, huge, sun drenched loft with brilliant city and sky views from floor to ceiling windows in every room! Rarely available 3478 square foot, 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath apartment, 14 stories above it all! A large, beautiful entryway opens on to a massive living room/dining area with 3 exposures. The gallery separates public and private spaces and leads to four very large bedrooms each with an en-suite bath featuring Calcutta Oro marble, dark wood vanities and polished nickel fixtures. Each bedroom has great closet space, and the master bedroom has a huge walk in closet. The entire apartment's floor to ceiling windows are triple paned, ensuring a pin drop quiet living experience. The elegant chef's kitchen features white lacquer cabinets, Caesar Stone countertops, top-of-the-line, state of the art appliances, externally vented hood and a separate breakfast area with a built-in banquette. The fifth bedroom with en-suite bath can also work perfectly as a guest room or home office. A large utility closet with washer and dryer, powder room, central air, double storage bin and high ceilings complete this stylish and wonderful home. Lucida is a LEED-certified building, in the best location on the Upper East Side close to transportation, schools, cultural intuitions and Central Park. Lucida services include a 24hr doorman and concierge, and perhaps the most amenities of any new condominium including a residents lounge, video arcade, media room as well as an 8,000sqft LA PALESTRA Fitness Center, pool & indoor playground by Kidville. Pictures are for reference only the apartment will be delivered unfurnished and in pristine condition.