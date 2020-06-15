All apartments in New York
Find more places like 151 East 85th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
151 East 85th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

151 East 85th Street

151 E 85th St · (917) 882-4320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

151 E 85th St, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 14-A · Avail. now

$38,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
playground
pool
media room
AVAILABLE APRIL 15th, 2020.
DELIVERED PRISTINE AND UNFURNISHED.
Lucida, the most sought after condominium on the upper east side, is located in one of the finest neighborhoods in Manhattan! Spectacular, huge, sun drenched loft with brilliant city and sky views from floor to ceiling windows in every room! Rarely available 3478 square foot, 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath apartment, 14 stories above it all! A large, beautiful entryway opens on to a massive living room/dining area with 3 exposures. The gallery separates public and private spaces and leads to four very large bedrooms each with an en-suite bath featuring Calcutta Oro marble, dark wood vanities and polished nickel fixtures. Each bedroom has great closet space, and the master bedroom has a huge walk in closet. The entire apartment's floor to ceiling windows are triple paned, ensuring a pin drop quiet living experience. The elegant chef's kitchen features white lacquer cabinets, Caesar Stone countertops, top-of-the-line, state of the art appliances, externally vented hood and a separate breakfast area with a built-in banquette. The fifth bedroom with en-suite bath can also work perfectly as a guest room or home office. A large utility closet with washer and dryer, powder room, central air, double storage bin and high ceilings complete this stylish and wonderful home. Lucida is a LEED-certified building, in the best location on the Upper East Side close to transportation, schools, cultural intuitions and Central Park. Lucida services include a 24hr doorman and concierge, and perhaps the most amenities of any new condominium including a residents lounge, video arcade, media room as well as an 8,000sqft LA PALESTRA Fitness Center, pool & indoor playground by Kidville. Pictures are for reference only the apartment will be delivered unfurnished and in pristine condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 East 85th Street have any available units?
151 East 85th Street has a unit available for $38,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 East 85th Street have?
Some of 151 East 85th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 East 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
151 East 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 East 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 151 East 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 151 East 85th Street offer parking?
No, 151 East 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 151 East 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 East 85th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 East 85th Street have a pool?
Yes, 151 East 85th Street has a pool.
Does 151 East 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 151 East 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 East 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 East 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 151 East 85th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity