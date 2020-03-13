150 West 56th Street

Amenities
Spacious Alcove studio at the renowned City Spire Condominium.High Floor North Exposure, Sleeping Alcove, Pass-Thru Kitchen, plus a Dining Area.Full service building located a few blocks from Central Park & Lincoln Center. Building offers 24 hour Doorman/Concierge, Health Club, Yoga Studio, Large Conference Room, Children's Playroom, A Gorgeous Swimming Pool and A Jacuzzi, Mens & Ladies Locker Rooms with Steam Showers and Saunas, Full Valet Services and A Garage is on the premise if needed.