Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

150 West 56th Street

150 West 56th Street · (212) 696-5269 ext. 11
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 West 56th Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4006 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
elevator
concierge
doorman
yoga
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
concierge
doorman
elevator
parking
pool
garage
sauna
valet service
yoga
Spacious Alcove studio at the renowned City Spire Condominium.High Floor North Exposure, Sleeping Alcove, Pass-Thru Kitchen, plus a Dining Area.Full service building located a few blocks from Central Park & Lincoln Center. Building offers 24 hour Doorman/Concierge, Health Club, Yoga Studio, Large Conference Room, Children's Playroom, A Gorgeous Swimming Pool and A Jacuzzi, Mens & Ladies Locker Rooms with Steam Showers and Saunas, Full Valet Services and A Garage is on the premise if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 West 56th Street have any available units?
150 West 56th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 West 56th Street have?
Some of 150 West 56th Street's amenities include garage, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 West 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 West 56th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 West 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 150 West 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 150 West 56th Street offer parking?
Yes, 150 West 56th Street does offer parking.
Does 150 West 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 West 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 West 56th Street have a pool?
Yes, 150 West 56th Street has a pool.
Does 150 West 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 150 West 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 West 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 West 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
