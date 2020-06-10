150 ORCHARD ST.

Amenities

Apartment Highlights:-Studio Fits Queen Sized Bed With Two Seater Couch, Tv Stand, and a Table.-Fully Equipped Kitchen-Marbled Bathroom W/ Soaker tub-2 Closets-Large Windows Allowing Lots Of Light-Personal Thermostat To Control Your Heat-Laundry in Building!Contact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Misrahi7684