15 West 84th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry doorman

Unit Amenities Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry

NO BOARD APPROVAL! TWO BEDROOM ON CENTRAL PARK BLOCK SPONSOR UNIT. COOP BOARD APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED. This spacious two bedroom, one bath home boasts generously-sized and well-proportioned rooms and high ceilings, giving this post-war building some prewar charm. Other features of this sponsor-owned unit include a windowed kitchen and plentiful closets. The master bedroom has two exposures. Both bedrooms do not share any walls with another residence. Located on a beautiful tree-lined street, on a Central Park block, this home is in a full-service, non-smoking coop with a 24-hour doorman, live-in super and porter service. The building also has a central laundry room. Transportation is a breeze as this home is in between two subway lines and two blocks from the crosstown bus. The neighborhood has many great dining and nightlife options and newly-opened Trader Joe's on Columbus Avenue.