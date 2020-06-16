All apartments in New York
15 West 84th Street
Last updated May 24 2020 at 8:55 PM

15 West 84th Street

15 West 84th Street · (212) 381-2632
Location

15 West 84th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6H · Avail. now

$4,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
doorman
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
NO BOARD APPROVAL! TWO BEDROOM ON CENTRAL PARK BLOCK SPONSOR UNIT. COOP BOARD APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED. This spacious two bedroom, one bath home boasts generously-sized and well-proportioned rooms and high ceilings, giving this post-war building some prewar charm. Other features of this sponsor-owned unit include a windowed kitchen and plentiful closets. The master bedroom has two exposures. Both bedrooms do not share any walls with another residence. Located on a beautiful tree-lined street, on a Central Park block, this home is in a full-service, non-smoking coop with a 24-hour doorman, live-in super and porter service. The building also has a central laundry room. Transportation is a breeze as this home is in between two subway lines and two blocks from the crosstown bus. The neighborhood has many great dining and nightlife options and newly-opened Trader Joe's on Columbus Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 West 84th Street have any available units?
15 West 84th Street has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 15 West 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 West 84th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 West 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 West 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 15 West 84th Street offer parking?
No, 15 West 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 West 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 West 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 West 84th Street have a pool?
No, 15 West 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 West 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 15 West 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 West 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 West 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 West 84th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 West 84th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
