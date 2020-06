Amenities

Enjoy a freshly renovated studio apartment on a quiet tree-lined block in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. This cozy studio features a renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and new appliances, a renovated Calcutta marble bathroom, air conditioner unit and hardwood floors throughout. The studio also features a redesigned walk-in closet with built-in shelving. The apartment is conveniently located within walking distance of major public transportation and Central Park. Perfect as a starter apartment in prime UES locale.