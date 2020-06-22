148 West 121st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Nestled in the heart of West Harlem, this beautiful, spacious and fully renovated condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, balcony and shared roof deck.The open-kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and boasts beautiful, granite countertops. The living room is spacious, bathed in sunlight from the floor-to-ceiling windows. The Master bedroom has an en suite full bathroom with double sinks. The high-ceiling residence is laid out with newly-installed hardwood floors throughout and plenty of natural light beaming through north and south facing windows. This unique, and personal styled unit is perfect for living and entertaining, and comes complete with a washer/dryer in the unit, to give you everything you need to make this space your home. The condo is provided with a video intercom system and wall mounted A/C units throughout as well as a shared rooftop terrace. All pets are welcome. Subletting is allowed.The home is located near Mount Morris, Morningside Park, Marcus Garvey Park, blocks away from Central Park and close to a soon-to-open Whole Foods. Easily accessible to all public transportation. Homeowners will enjoy all of the best nightlife, dining, educational, and cultural activities that Harlem has to offer!* Information Believed Accurate But Not Warranted.Feel free to contact us anytimeCall/Text 646.321.9428Email: Leasing@linknyrealty.comLink NY Realty LinkNY1674