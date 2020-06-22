All apartments in New York
148 West 121st Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

148 West 121st Street

148 West 121st Street · (914) 222-3868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

148 West 121st Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nestled in the heart of West Harlem, this beautiful, spacious and fully renovated condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, balcony and shared roof deck.The open-kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and boasts beautiful, granite countertops. The living room is spacious, bathed in sunlight from the floor-to-ceiling windows. The Master bedroom has an en suite full bathroom with double sinks. The high-ceiling residence is laid out with newly-installed hardwood floors throughout and plenty of natural light beaming through north and south facing windows. This unique, and personal styled unit is perfect for living and entertaining, and comes complete with a washer/dryer in the unit, to give you everything you need to make this space your home. The condo is provided with a video intercom system and wall mounted A/C units throughout as well as a shared rooftop terrace. All pets are welcome. Subletting is allowed.The home is located near Mount Morris, Morningside Park, Marcus Garvey Park, blocks away from Central Park and close to a soon-to-open Whole Foods. Easily accessible to all public transportation. Homeowners will enjoy all of the best nightlife, dining, educational, and cultural activities that Harlem has to offer!* Information Believed Accurate But Not Warranted.Feel free to contact us anytimeCall/Text 646.321.9428Email: Leasing@linknyrealty.comLink NY Realty LinkNY1674

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 West 121st Street have any available units?
148 West 121st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 West 121st Street have?
Some of 148 West 121st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 West 121st Street currently offering any rent specials?
148 West 121st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 West 121st Street pet-friendly?
No, 148 West 121st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 148 West 121st Street offer parking?
No, 148 West 121st Street does not offer parking.
Does 148 West 121st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 West 121st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 West 121st Street have a pool?
No, 148 West 121st Street does not have a pool.
Does 148 West 121st Street have accessible units?
No, 148 West 121st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 148 West 121st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 West 121st Street has units with dishwashers.
